Arewa group laments demolitions in Kano, says actions irresponsible

By Fortune Eromosele

The Kwankwasiyya movement, Sunday lamented demolitions that have recently peeved the state, saying that such actions were irresponsible.

Leader of the Mu Hadu Mu Gyara group, Alhaji Sanusi Balarabe, in a statement said the demolitions of properties were uncalled for and that the Kano government should resolve to legal processes and meaningful compensations.

He said, “Even if the lands are owned by Nigeriens, at least they are human beings with entitlements, they improve the revenue base of the state by paying taxes to government which makes it a huge wastage to demolish ordinarily productive assets.

“If for instance each owner of a demolished shop were to pay just one thousand naira in taxation to government, it would sum up to a huge sum which could be useful to the state.

“It is a gross mistake and blatant abuse of power for government to embark on such destruction without recourse to legal processes and it will be setting the wrong example to use a wrong to correct another wrong.

“At my level, I will advise the governor to suspend the demolitions, concentrate on the major assignment we voted him for, improve infrastructure, get job opportunities for the people, and remind him that a lot of otherwise productive individuals are being sent out of jobs by this action which is clearly vindictive. He should not allow personal political sentiment to overshadow his sense of responsibility.”