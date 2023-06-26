Aregbesola tackles Oyetola over education policy reversal

By Dayo Johnson

FORMER Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, weekend, tackled his predecessor, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola, for reversing the education policy he introduced in Osun State during his tenure.

Aregbesola, however, said he is fulfilled, having been in a position of leadership three times and having left indelible footprints on his paths.

The former Minister spoke during a reception organized in his honour by the Old Students Association of Akoko Anglican Grammar School, Arigidi-Akoko in Ondo State.

His words: “I am happy and fulfilled. It is by the grace of God and a great privilege to have been in a position of leadership three times and to have left indelible footprints on my paths and be celebrated in this manner.

“I thank God for enabling me to serve with distinction, honour and integrity as Minister and returning home to these receptions and tumultuous celebrations.

“The outpouring of love by the people, friends and associates filled me with the deepest emotions and never ceases to draw tears from my eyes.”

On the education policy reversal, Aregbesola noted that the quality of education he received while growing up, stimulated his education reform when he was the governor of Osun State.

He said: “The 4-5-3-4 policy introduced by Obafemi Awolowo was aimed to bring, to the fore, the importance of education to the society and to ensure that no child of school age is excluded from getting a quality Western education.

“All governments must know that no matter how attractive private schools may be, they will never be able to displace government-funded public foundation education schools.”