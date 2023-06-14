Aregbesola no longer our leader in Osun APC —Ex senate spokesperson

Says Minister didn’t work for the party, President

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The immediate past senate spokesperson, Dr Ajibola Basiru has disclosed that the former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola is no longer a leader of the party in the state.

Speaking with journalists at an event organised to welcome him back at his senatorial office in Osogbo, he said the former Minister failed to work for the party nor the President, Bola Tinubu during his electioneering campaign or election.

According to the former senator, Bisi Akande, Gboyega Oyetola stood by the party and its candidates through thick and thin. They are our leaders and we will continue to accord them appropriate respect and regard.

“I told you the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Aregbesola, was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to now. I don’t know, on a more serious note. Quote me, he was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to. For the past three elections, we have not seen him participating in any of our party’s activities.

So, you can ask him which party he belongs to. Today, I am in APC, I worked for APC whether we win or lose. Go and ask him, which party he voted for in the governorship election, which party he voted for during the presidential election and during the House of Assembly election. He was our leader, but today, I am not sure whether he is still within the party. I am not abusing him. Even Asiwaju that is his benefactor, he didn’t vote for him.

“I can say today that the leaders of our party are Baba Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola. Journalists, you can verify, we have had four important processes leading to the general elections.

There was the primaries that brought Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Eagles Square. You as journalists, go and ask those people that said they have tent and their leaders, what role did they play in the emergence of Asiwaju as the candidate of our party?”

“Even today, they claim Asiwaju is their mentor, he is your mentor but you did not deem it fit to support your mentor to emerge as the candidate of the APC. It is a moral question that they must answer.

Speaking of his regret at the 9th senate, he said his inability to see through the establishment of a federal medical centre in Osogbo and realizing the enactment of state police as part of our system are his major set back which the present senate must work on to ensure it realization.