Aregbesola no longer our leader in Osun APC — Ex-Senate spokesperson

….Says ex-minister didn’t work for party, Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar

THE immediate past Senate spokesperson, Dr. Ajibola Basiru, yesterday, disclosed that the former minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, is no longer a leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Osun State.

Speaking with journalists at an event organised to welcome him back at his senatorial office, in Osogbo, Basiru said the former minister failed to work for either the party or President Bola Tinubu during his electioneering campaign or election.

He said: “I told you the immediate past Minister of Interior, Mr Aregbesola, was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to now. I don’t know, on a more serious note. Quote me, he was our leader but I don’t know which party he belongs to. For the past three elections, we have not seen him participating in any of our party’s activities.

“So, you can ask him which party he belongs to. Today, I am in the APC and I worked for APC, whether we win or lose. Go and ask him, which party he voted for in the governorship election, and which party he voted for during the presidential election and the House of Assembly election. He was our leader, but today, I am not sure whether he is still in the party. I am not abusing him. He didn’t vote for Asiwaju who is his benefactor.

“I can say today that the leaders of our party are Baba Bisi Akande and Gboyega Oyetola.”

On his regret in the 9th Senate, he said his inability to see through the establishment of a Federal Medical Centre in Osogbo and realizing the enactment of state police.