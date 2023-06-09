Aregbesola has made us proud – Chief Imam, Osogbo

L-R: Former Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola; Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Larooye II (3rd right); and other well wishes during the special thanksgiving Jumat Prayers at Osogbo Central Mosque being part of a week-long reception programme organised by Friends of Rauf Aregbesola (FORA) for the ex-minister in Osogbo on Friday 9th June, 2023

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheikh Musa Animashaun, has described the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as a worthy ambassador whom the citizens of the state are always proud of.

Sheikh Animashaun, who doubles as the Grand Imam of Osun State described the former Governor as a true servant of Allah, lauding him for his contributions to the growth and development of Islam in Osogbo, Osun and the country at large.

He said Ogbeni Aregbesola is a thoroughbred public administrator who governed the state with the utmost fear of God.

Sheikh Animashaun stated this in a sermon during the special thanksgiving Jumat Service in honour of the former Minister at the Osogbo Central Mosque, on Friday.

He encouraged politicians to always strive to use their positions of authority to serve God and see to the advancement of humanity, as it is the only window to be on the right side of the Almighty on the day of reckoning.

The Chief Imam stated: “As a Governor, he was with us and represented both himself and the Muslim Community well in bringing development to the State of Osun. This was the path he continued in when he became a Minister.

“Rauf is a true servant of Allah. God’s Grace has always reflected positively and remarkably in his life. The way he has associated with Muslims and contributed to the growth of Islam in Osogbo and Osun, in general, is noteworthy.

“We thank Allah on your behalf. Being in public office or serving humanity is not a mean feat. You have survived all the challenges of leadership and succeeded tremendously in all the positions of authority you have held. You are a definition of rarity in humanity and excellence.

“The opportunity to serve the masses and lead is not a leeway to move away from serving God and contributing one’s quota to people and humanity in general. We have a good example in the former Governor and former Minister who has never because of the exalted positions he has occupied forgotten Islam and his people.”

Responding, the former Minister thanked the Muslim community for its support.

Aregbesola pledged to continue to work for the growth of Osogbo and Osun in general, just as he urged people to embrace patience and peaceful co-existence at all times.

Quoting from Suratul Al-Imran of the Holy Quran, the ex-Governor enjoined people of all faith to remain steadfast in obedience to God and embrace patience with all men.

He said: I was here in 2011 and all of you prayed for me. Your prayers have continued to strengthen me to excel in all ramifications. I cannot forget all that you did for me to make us succeed here in Osun and as a federal appointee. That is why I am here to thank you.

“The love that you have shown me over the years has transformed me from a resident of Osogbo to an indigene of Osogbo. I feel at peace being here with you all the time because of the solidarity and honour you continue to give me. I am grateful.

“My admonition to us all is to take to Allah’s directive of embracing patience at all times as it is key to being successful in life and in the hereafter. Allah has promised us his good tidings and endless blessings if we are patient. Let us show patience in all our affairs because it is only those who are patient that Allah stands solidly behind and blesses.”

Special prayers were offered for the Minister, his family, aides, political associates and friends as well as at the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Larooye II, who attended the Jumat Service.

Ogbeni Aregbesola also acknowledged cheers from the waiting crowd who thronged the Mosque and the Ataoja’s Palace after the prayers.