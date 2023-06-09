Aregbesola exemplifies humanism in governance – CSOs

Leaders of thought have stressed the need for the nation’s political leadership to toe the path of an ideological framework that will make humanism the forefront of governance.

They also recommended the people-centered participatory model of the immediate-past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, for sustainable development.

The leaders of thought, including Mr. Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director of the International Press Centre (IPC), Lagos, Comrades Femi Aborisade, Comrade Owei Lakemfa, Comrade Segun Mayegun among others spoke at the 66th birthday colloquium in honour of Aregbesola in Osogbo, on Thursday.

The rights activists noted that the former Governor of Osun is an enigma and apostle of governance that works for the people, humanistic, driven by an unrelenting commitment to making their lives better.

Mr. Arogundade described the celebrant as a vibrant and dogged leader, whose leadership skills and attributes maintain his cult-like followership, even after holding a public office.

He said: “Comrade Rauf Aregbesola, irrespective of disagreements, is a very accommodating person. Aregbesola is a political combatant who is able to speak on issues with a very deep background and knowledge of how the government is supposed to work for the people.

“There are things you can not take away from Comrade Rauf. One of them is his avowed commitment to the ideals of people-centered and welfarist programmes. That is why the people are with him.

“Being energetic, a workaholic, a good dancer, a courageous man, a fast thinker, grassroots mobiliser, he is proud of his culture, and an unrepentant socialist stands him out and makes him worthy of studying and following his political sagacity.”

Comrades Lakemfa and Mayegun stressed the need for emerging leaders to embrace Aregbesola’s ideology of humanism.

They noted that: “It is humanity that makes Rauf different from us. Let us start an ideology where humanism will be the foundation of every ideology. He is a different Marxist. Ogbeni is a real comrade who is deeply passionate about the people.

“Aregbesola is practically minded. He is committed to seeing results. Our legacies are not bricks. They are the people. That is what Rauf stood for and what has made all of us celebrate him till today.”

Responding, the celebrant, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, noted that good governance is all about bringing all facets of society together for peace, progress, and development.

Aregbesola noted that the secret to the success of his administration in Osun and political leadership is the aggregation of all interests of the society, stressing that people will always identify with those who are keenly passionate about them.

“Governance is not rocket science. It is all about putting the interests of the people at heart. We included every stratum of society in our government. This is why the people trooped out to receive us after 54 months of completing our tenure.

“From the market women association to religious leaders to the youths and other segments of the state, we rallied everybody. The peace and progress that characterised our administration in Osun were reflective of how committed we were to the people that brought us to power, which they have continued to reciprocate.

“The warm reception we received yesterday from Ilesa to Osogbo shows where the people belong and how much they believe in our capacity and political leadership. It is clear from all quarters that the people appreciate us and are proud to associate with us. I am grateful to you all. We will continue to represent what has endeared you to us.”

He thanked his supporters, friends, associates, and the people of Osun at large for believing in his political ideology, assuring that he will forever remain committed to them.