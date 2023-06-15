Archeologist harps on need to preserve Igbo-Ukwu Archeological sites

By Henry Ojelu

A Lecturer at the Department of Archaeology and Tourism, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Dr. Chinedu Daraojimba, has harped on the need to preserved the Igbo-Ukwu Archeological sites in Anambra State.

Daraojimba who is also a post-doctoral fellow at the McDonald Institute for Archaeological Research, University of Cambridge, (Uk), stated this during on a two-day exhibition programme and workshop in Igbo-ukwu, tagged : “Archeology and the Public at Igbo-Ukwu Eastern Nigeria”

The exhibition which held at the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, NCMM, Igbo-Ukwu Ezinifite from June 8 to June 9, 2023 had in attendance students and teachers from various government schools in Igbo-Ukwu, as well as some members of the Igbo-Ukwu community.

Recall that the Igbo-Ukwu Archeological site is the oldest known bronze site in west Africa.

Speaking at the event, Dr. Daraojimba said his choice of revisiting the site six decades after the first excavations by Professor Shaw, was motivated by the need to develop an inclusive community- researcher, collaborative relationship, which is necessary to address issues of mistrust and limited public archaeological awareness.

He also said the exhibition was also intended to engender trust, public interpretation strategies and vital conservation measures for the globally important complex sites of Igbo-Ukwu.

“Besides, it is also geared at excavating materials and generating support to serve as a longer-term archaeological and heritage programme.

“Ultimately, the exhibition as a foundational work, aims at drawing public attention to the renowned Igbo-Ukwu sites,” he said.

The students in attendance were drawn from schools like: Christ the King secondary school, Future Hope secondary school, Girls secondary school, Community boys secondary school and Holy Family.

Both students, teachers, non academy staffs and members of the community who were present at the exhibition, had the opportunity to learn and understand more about their local history and heritage of their community Igbo-Ukwu.

The exhibition was supported by the University of Cambridge Public Engagement Starter Grant, The British Academy, the NCMM as well as Dr Pamela Smith Shaw, the wife of the late Professor Shaw who engineered the revisit to the site and supplied the photos of her late husband