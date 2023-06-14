Arase bemoans low capacity in PSC, Police; vows to enhance fight against insecurity

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase has vowed to close the capacity gaps in the Commission and the Police force even as he extended a hand of fellowship to the management of the two training and examination institutions so as to quickly fix these gaps.

He said this was necessary and in the interest of viable and efficient Policing in Nigeria noting that the Police as the lead Agency in internal security and its oversight body, the Commission should not be allowed to lack capacity, especially at this critical period of nation building.

Dr Arase spoke during a meeting with delegations from the National Examination Council, NECO and the Public Service Institute of Nigeria, two rated Nigerian training and examination institutions

He met separately with the two Institutions at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja, on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 13th and 14th 2023.

According to him, “Over 200 senior Police Officers would soon be retiring from service. This will obviously create a manpower shortfall and capacity gaps in the service.

“The Commission will want to deepen its relationship with the two Institutions so as to leverage their manpower and capacity developments.

He said the Commission will also make a case for the upgrading of junior Officers who have obtained additional qualifications and will need to collaborate with the Institutions for short service training for these Officers before they are upgraded to the Officer cadre.

He also admitted that the Commission’s recruitment system has been problematic, adding that under his watch “we will do what is right and complement the efforts of the Police”.

” This is not the age where you bring people who can not read or write and we have to be careful with the people we give arms to”.

Dr. Abdul-Ganiyu Obatoyinbo, Administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the Public Service Institute of Nigeria commended the PSC Chairman for his efforts so far in stabilising a very important sector of the nation’s existence.

The Administrator said that the Institute as the face of the nation as it relates to capacity building will want to use the PSC Chairman as a catalyst to forge a strong relationship with the Nigeria Police in terms of training since the Police officers are public servants.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NECO, Prof. Dantani Ibrahim told the Chairman that the examination body has come to stay and contribute to the nation’s educational career progression.