APVA AND JOLLOF RADIO PARTNERSHIP

The Association of African Podcasters and Voice Artists (APVA) is delighted to announce The Jollof Radio Media as a media sponsor of the African Podcast and Voice Awards (APVA) 2023.

The aims of the Awards are to:

Acknowledge , highlight and celebrate the achievements of African voice talents.

, highlight and celebrate the achievements of African voice talents. Educate the globe with industry insights.

the globe with industry insights. Motivate audio-creatives at all levels in their chosen fields of endeavour.

audio-creatives at all levels in their chosen fields of endeavour. Develop a sense of pride in being an AVPA Nominee or Awardee.

a sense of pride in being an AVPA Nominee or Awardee. Build self-confidence through rewards for excellence.

self-confidence through rewards for excellence. Provide role models and mentors for budding creatives to follow their achievements and the pursuit of excellence.

role models and mentors for budding creatives to follow their achievements and the pursuit of excellence. Encourage leadership on the continent.

leadership on the continent.

About APVA And The Awards

The second edition of the African Podcast and Voice Awards (APVA) is set to hold on 23rd September, 2023.

The first edition of the APVA held on 25th September, 2022 , and it received 2,200 nominations and over 70,000 votes, making it the continent’s first and most significant event dedicated to the African audio creative community. This year, we aim to build on that success, and we believe that your involvement will make a significant impact.

The primary goal for APVA is to recognize and celebrate the achievements of African voice talents who have contributed significantly to the growth of the industry. We believe that by acknowledging and highlighting the achievements of these talents, we can motivate and inspire other creatives at all levels to pursue excellence in their chosen fields.

This year’s awards have the theme “Voices of The Future.” As we look towards a new era of audio creativity and innovation on the continent, the awards will deepen our mission as an organization to amplify the voices of audio creatives who are pushing boundaries and breaking new grounds.

This agreement brings together APVA, a community that seeks to discover, amplify, and appreciate African voice/audio talents, and Jollof Radio, Africa’s only growth-oriented top podcast and radio app for African stories, audiobooks, sports, and more.

“The African audio industry is experiencing remarkable growth, reflecting the deep-rooted storytelling traditions ingrained in African culture. As we look to the future, it is evident that audio holds the key to unlocking the full potential of creativity and storytelling. However, achieving this vision requires strong partnerships and ecosystem support. At APVA, our mission is to propel the African audio industry into a new era of growth by creating, curating, and bringing sector updates, opportunities, events, tools, and resources closer to the African creative. We are committed to shaping a new narrative of African storytelling, one that is authentic, diverse, and influential. Together, we will create an empowering environment that nurtures and supports audio creatives, amplifying their voices and stories.” says Bidemi Adedire, Founder of APVA.

“Both organizations are excited about this partnership, as it marks the start of a series of remarkable achievements and initiatives that seek to amplify and reimagine the experience for African podcasters. Together, we will embark on a journey to elevate the podcasting landscape in Africa, fostering innovation, creativity, and excellence. This is just the beginning of an extraordinary collaboration that holds great promise for the future of African podcasting.” Anthony Bazuaye, Co-Founder- The Jollof Radio Media