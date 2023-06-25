Appointments: Arewa forum urges Tinubu to prioritise merit

AEC Chairman, Ibrahim Yahaya Dandakata

The Arewa Economic Forum (AEC) has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize merit in the appointment of ministers, advisers, and heads of various agencies and not old politicians and political office holders.

The forum pointed out that by placing meritocracy at the forefront of decision-making, the President can ensure that the best individuals are entrusted with the responsibility of serving the nation.

AEC Chairman, Ibrahim Yahaya Dandakata, who made the call at a media interface in Abuja, said Tinubu should not appoint people whose only credentials are political participation or who failed in previous positions.

While commending Tinubu on the recent appointments of the National Security Adviser, Service Chiefs, and others, which considered federal character, competence and track record, he urged the same for subsequent nominations.

“Nigeria has been battered with economic, social, and political problems, which have consequently resulted in issues of national concern, such as a high rate of unemployment, unprecedented inflation, and disunity among citizens, which metamorphosed into insecurity in some parts of the country,” Dandakata said.

“The appointment of individuals who possess the necessary competence, track record of probity, diligence, and capabilities is a crucial step toward effective leadership and governance. Nigeria finds itself at a critical juncture and the leadership must be guided by these qualities rather than political patronage and expediency.

“The President, elected on the strength of his track record as a public administrator and an accomplished businessman, has demonstrated an unblemished integrity. His reputation as one of the most investigated politicians, having been scrutinized by anti-corruption agencies and found not wanting, is a testament to his commitment to transparency and accountability.

“We urge him to continue preserving this legacy and projecting a positive image of his administration and the nation. As subsequent appointments, including those for ministers and other positions, are considered, we encourage the President to prioritize competence, track record, and merit above any other considerations.

“The Arewa Economic Forum remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote good governance, accountability, and the welfare of the Nigerian people. We stand ready to work alongside the government in its efforts to build a prosperous and inclusive Nigeria,” Dandakata added.

Members of the AEF include academics, business entrepreneurs, industrialists, legal practitioners, youth leaders, and retired officers from the security and public services.