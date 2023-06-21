Appointment of John Uwajumogu by Tinubu commendable — Forum

President Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele

Okigwe Forum, has commended President Bola Tinubu over appointment of Mr. John Ugochukwu Uwajumogu, as Special Adviser, Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Speaker of the Forum, Sir Collins Anoro, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, said it was a right step in right direction.

The statement read: “Before now, I see the president as a weak and old man who would recycle the old politicians as we have seen in this country.

“I was so fixated in that belief until few days ago when he appointed a Young man who is not a member of any political party. I am sure that John Uwajumogu is not a Nigerian politician. The last interaction I had with him kept me thinking that he should come to Macedonia and help us.

“He has done so many jobs for other countries, he is a professional and what anyone would consider a technocrat. I thank God he has accepted the appointment which I see as one of the best things that has happened to this administration.

“I became relaxed to a great extent with this administration when I heard that announcement. It became an eraser that has cleaned several minds on the government of Bola Tinubu. This singular action has increased the public legitimacy on the government. Majority of youths are happy that for the first time in Nigeria, competence and capacity is taking the driver’s seat.

“I cannot remember when a youth who is not a politician, who does not have a godfather was recruited in the first ten appointment of any administration. The appointment of such persons in other administrations has been a compensation or a political quota to that set of generation.

“I congratulate Mr President for this bold step in revitalizing the fortunes of the country. I therefore charge Mr Uwajumogu to go there and make us proud.”