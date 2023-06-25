Appoint EFCC Chairman from South, HURIWA counsels Tinubu

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA on Sunday, called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to appoint the next Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC Chairman from the southern part of Nigeria.



Addressing newsmen in Abuja, National Coordinator HURIWA, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, urged Tinubu to prioritize competence and qualifications for the next EFCC Chairman.



He said, “Nigeria is a diverse nation, with over 250 ethnic groups and a multitude of languages and cultures. It is imperative that our national institutions, such as the EFCC, reflect this diversity and promote a sense of inclusivity.



“By appointing a candidate from the South as the next EFCC Chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would be sending a powerful message of unity and demonstrating his commitment to fostering a harmonious and balanced Nigeria. This gesture would go a long way in healing past wounds and building bridges across regional divides.



“We firmly believe that there are highly capable individuals from the South who possess these qualities and are more than qualified to take on the position of EFCC Chairman. It is essential to prioritize competence over regional considerations to ensure the effectiveness and credibility of the commission.

“The appointment of the next EFCC Chairman should be based on merit, competence, and relevant experience in the field of combating economic and financial crimes. The individual chosen should possess the necessary skills and expertise to lead the institution effectively.



“HURIWA strongly urges President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to seize the opportunity to promote equity and competence by appointing a candidate from the South as the next EFCC Chairman. This step will not only address regional imbalances and promote national unity but also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of the commission. By prioritizing merit-based appointments, we can foster a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria in the fight against corruption.”



Similarly, HURIWA called on the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police Dr. Kayode Egbetokun to immediately remove the Akwa Ibom State Police commissioner over the alleged attempted assassination of the gubernatorial Candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Senator Bassey Albert.



The civil rights group also backed Senator Bassey Albert, on his petition to the President of the Court of Appeal, seeking the relocation of the Governorship Election Tribunal from Uyo, the state capital, to a safer location.



This, he said, was necessary for his safety and that of witnesses at the state election petition tribunal.