Appeal Court sets aside order seeking arrest of Rotimi Amaechi, 5 others

Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Court of Appeal sittings in Port Harcourt has set aside a warrant of arrest order entered by a High Court sitting against the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi.

The High Court presided over by Justice Chinwedu Nwogu in Port Harcourt in a criminal suit by Rivers State Government against Amaechi and five others had ordered that the persons be arrested.

Nwogu had on the 17th of May, 2023 issued the warrant of arrest against Amaechi, Governorship Candidate of APC, Patrick Tonye-Cole, former Commissioner for Energy, Augustine Wokocha and three others and this ruling was challenged at the Court of Appeal.

However, a three man panel of the Appeal Court led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh in a unanimous ruling on the applications said the High Court of Rivers State was wrong to have proceeded in the matter even when the process was already on Appeal.

The three man panel of the appeal court set aside the warrant of arrest order issued against Amaechi and the other five persons and faulted the process of effecting service on the defendants.

Meantime, One of the Counsels to Amaechi and Tonye Cole, Achinike Wobodo-Williams outside the court room explained that the arrest want can’t be entered when the matter was on appeal.