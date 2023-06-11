Apostles of June 12 won’t rest until Nigerians enjoy good governance — Onitiri

Socio-political activist, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri, has vowed that the apostles of June 12 would not rest or waver until Nigerians enjoy maximum good governance in the country.

He gave this indication in a statement in Lagos yesterday to mark the June 12, 1993 election anniversary and to usher in a new democratic dispensation in Nigeria.

According to Onitiri, democrats have a duty that Nigerians fully enjoy dividends of democracy, good governance and matyrs are duly recognised and celebrated.

“The supreme matyr, the late MKO Abiola, had been duly recognised as the winner of June 12,1993. What remains is that his gratuity should be paid to his family,” he stated.

“Recognition should also be given to Abiola’s wife, the late Alhaja Kudirat Abiola, as First Lady who paid a supreme price for Nigeria’s democracy to thrive”.

He expressed joy that “one of us is now the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces . We are very expectant that God on our side, he will give us a taste of good governance and our country will not be the same again”.

The social critic expressed the belief that Tinubu would live to expectation by improving the country’s economy which has gone down, unite the country and provide adequate security for Nigerians to live peacefully and happily.

Onitiri believes that very soon, Nigeria shall be on the march again. “We shall be fully proud of our country and our green passport again,” Onitiri added.