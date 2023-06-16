APFAN league: Our desire to project best of Nigerian academy football – Kuku

The chairman of the Association of Proprietors of Football Academies of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter (APFAN), Super League, Ogun State chapter, Wale Kuku said the league was inspired by the desire to project the best of Nigerian academy football to the world.

Kuku speaking on what inspired this level of the league said, “It’s our desire to project the best of Nigerian academy football to the world. We are building a brand that lovers of grassroot football would follow like the EPL while we insist on our member academies to produce premium talents”.

Now in its 4th season, the League has been sponsored and supported by the New Generation (convened by Wale Kuku) for the past three seasons.

Continuing, the chairman Wale Kuku said “For me, it’s important we give these young kids hope of a better future while using sports to get them off the streets. APFAN insists on academic excellence and APFANOG as a body is ensuring its members enroll their players into secondary and tertiary institutions.”

Also, APFANOG Coach Bamidele Oyo, said “Some of the academies playing this league have discovered talents like Victor Boniface, a player from Real Sapphire. And not forgetting Jude Sunday the sensation of Flying Eagles in the past Under 20 world cup.”

Recall SuperStars United coached by Coach Oyo won the 2022 Edition of the APFAN Super League.

According to APFAN, the league deploys modern technologies in every form as every game gets streamed live including field entrance, halftime analysis, post-match interview, and pre-match conference and it’s watched by numerous football club scouts from across the world.

To give visibility and exposure to its young talents, the APFAN brought in European scouts led by ex-international and top scout, Mr Ikpe Ekong, Mr Anatoliy and Mr Ponomarev who are renowned scouts for clubs in Laliga, Serie A, Belgian and Scandinavian countries.

Over time, top scouts and club managers globally and within Nigeria have indicated their interest in visiting and scouting APFAN super league players.

The league kicked off with a seminar that had players from several participating academies, coaches, and proprietors. It was a very revealing seminar letting players and club management know what scouts and clubs are looking for such as technique, speed, discipline, and more.