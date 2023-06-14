APDA mourns Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi

Dokpesi

**Says his death huge loss to Afenmai land, Edo State and Black Race

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Afenmai Descendant Association (APDA) comprising sons and daughters of Afenmai land in Edo State and worldwide, has described the demise of Dr. Raymend Aleogho Dokpesi, founder of DAAR Communications as a huge loss not only to Afenmai but to Edo State, Nigeria and the entire black-race

Recalling that Dokpesi pioneered private Broadcasting in Nigeria with the establishment of DAAR Communications when it was a very risky business that no one dared to invest in, the association said “He ensured the employment of many Afenmai sons and daughters, offering them the opportunity to freely express themselves professionally”.

A statement signed by its President, Patriot Kennedy Izuagbe and General Secretary, Patriot Lucky Anyia noted that even when he delved into politics following the advent of demovracy in Nigeria, he never jumped ship but remained a one party man.

The statement reads, “We received with great shock the death of High Chief (Dr) Raymond Aleogho Dokpesi, the Ezomo of UWanno Kingdom, an illustrious Afenmai Son.

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi meant so much to Afenmai. He passionately pursued his dreams of putting Afenmai on a global scale.

“He majorly asserted this through his human capital development of Afenmai People.

“He ensured the employment of many Afenmai sons and daughters offering them the opportunity to freely express themselves professionally.

“Dr Raymond Dokpesi scored many first in his field of endeavor.

“He pioneered private Broadcasting in Nigeria with the establishment of DAAR Communications (owners of Ray power Radio and AIT Stations)

when it was a very risky business that no one dared to invest in.

“He used this medium to promote, project, protect and preserve the culture of Afenmai people in numerous ways.

“He entrenched “Afenmai nekhai” on Ray Power Radio, a program which runs on air till tomorrow projecting Afenmai to the entire world at no cost to a grateful Afenmai community.

“High Chief Raymond Dokpesi was steadfast, an upright and unwavering man who was committed to a course he believed in.

“As a foundation member of the Peoples Democratic Party, He never jumped from one political party to another.

“He remained with the political party till the very end even when it made more political sense to jump ship.

“This uncommon and unwavering commitment to every relationship virtue of the Ezomo is a rare commodity in the Nigerian political system. But that was Ezomo Dokpesi.

“Dr Raymond Dokpesi was an achiever in all ramifications. His contributions to national development was well acknowledged and rewarded by the Yar’Adua Administration which conferred the National Honour of Officer of the Federal Republic (OFR) on him in 2008.

“He impacted the lives of many who came across him. His passing is a huge loss not only to Afenmai but to Edo State,Nigeria and the entire black-race.

‘He will be sorely missed by both his immediate family, Afenmai People, Edo State and the entire black community.

“May God in His infinite mercy grant him eternal rest and the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.”