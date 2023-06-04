 APC ’ll reclaim Edo in 2024, says Okaibe

John Alechenu, Abuja

An Edo State chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Chris Okaibe, has expressed confidence that the state will return to the party’s rule come November 2024, when a fresh governorship election will be held.

Okaibe, who is one of the 14 Edo State lawmakers prevented from assuming office, by the Governor Godwin Obaseki administration, said this in an interview in Abuja, on Sunday.

He explained that he and his 13 colleagues demonstrated loyalty to the APC when in obedience to the then outgoing Governor Adams Oshiomhole, they worked tirelessly to deliver Obaseki, as his successor.

He said, “Immediately after my election in 2016, we had the burden to deliver a successor for our great leader Comrade Adams Oshiomole, where he suggested to us that he wanted Obaseki a successor.

“We made sure we put our state at risk to make sure he won the election in 2016. From that 2016/2017 he became a different person in Edo state, relationships became estranged to the point that I was contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives but the governor said he was not going to support me. I had to contest for the House of Assembly for a second term and I won against all odds.

Speaking on what he described as President Ahmed Tinubu’s special relationship with Edo State, Okaibe said, “Asiwaju Bola Amed Tinubu by the special grace of God now president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the 16th president of the most populous black nation of Africa is a man that has earned our loyalty as far back as the year 2007 when adams was attempted to run for the governorship in Edo state.

“Asiwaju has also been a part of Edo state election. We are great full to God today, what so many people thought won’t be possible is a reality today.

“Talking about the man Asiwaju, everything he said during election campaign I know he will do them he’s not a man given to try to convince you, but he’s driven by the conviction of what he meant for this country.”

He enjioned the President to be prepared to step on toes to deal with the vexed issue of the removal of fuel subsidies for the good of the Nigerian nation.