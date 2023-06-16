APC chieftain urges Tinubu to appoint Gbaramatu indigenes

President Tinubu

High Chief Michael Johnny, “Agadiwei” of Gbaramatu kingdom, in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to remember members of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Gbaramatu kingdom for federal appointments.

Johnny, who is the APC leader in the Kingdom, said members of the party delivered reasonable votes in Gbaramatu Kingdom to President Tinubu in the February 25th presidential elections as recorded by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“Therefore, it is our expectation that the President will consider APC members in Gbaramatu kingdom for federal appointments and necessary benefits. We encourage all Nigerians to have faith in the ‘renewed hope’ agenda of the President Tinubu’s administration.

” The APC leaders and members in Gbaramatu Kingdom also congratulates Senator Godswill Akpabio, President of the Senate; and Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abass, Speaker, House of Representatives on their sucessful election and inauguration.”

Johnny also hailed the appointment of Rt.Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as Chief of Staff to the President, noting that he is a right choice.

” It is our hope and prayers that the 10th National Assembly will work in tandem with the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to transform the country, ” he said.