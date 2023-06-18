APC chieftain to Tinubu: Beware of those tarnishing military’s reputation

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Akinola Akinjide Kazeem, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a retired military officer has warned President Bola Tinubu to be cautious of individuals who tarnish the military’s reputation for personal gain.



This comes after ex-militant Asari Dokubo’s visit to President Tinubu, where he reportedly claimed that 99% of oil theft in the Niger Delta region could be traced to the military and accused them of intimidating the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to steal oil.



In a video posted online, Dokubo allegedly stated that the Nigerian Military lacked the capacity to combat oil theft in the Niger Delta.



Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Sunday, Kazeem condemned Dokubo’s remarks as baseless and unfortunate, urging all Nigerians to denounce these statements.



“This statement by Dokubo is capable of setting the country ablaze. His statement may pitch Nigerians against the military and create room to distrust, and this is not good for the country,” said the APC Chieftain.



Kazeem highlighted Dokubo’s previous involvement in the amnesty program for ex-militants and questioned his criticism of the military, who played a significant role in establishing peace in the Niger Delta.



The APC Chieftain also reminded Dokubo of his previous contract to secure pipelines in the Niger Delta region and challenged him to clarify his intentions to the President instead of maligning the Nigerian Military.



“If Dokubo is looking for a contract to secure the oil pipelines, he should say it instead of blackmailing the military before the President. This is totally unacceptable,” Kazeem asserted.



Kazeem argued that Dokubo had no moral authority to criticize the military, as he had been responsible for securing pipelines for years while oil theft continued.



The APC Chieftain urged President Tinubu to be cautious of individuals like Dokubo, who use blackmail for personal gain.



He also warned Dokubo to refrain from misleading the President and disparaging the military, who have made significant sacrifices to maintain Nigeria’s stability and peace in the Niger Delta region.