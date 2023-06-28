APC Chieftain to Akpabio: Unite Nigeria, bring development to Niger Delta

Akpabio

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The South-South Zonal Organizing Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Blessing Agbomhere, has urged the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio to use his office to bring greater development to the Niger Delta region.

The APC Chieftain also admonished the Senate President to ensure that no part of the country is left behind in President Bola Tinubu’s expected infrastructural revolution.

In a statement he personally signed which was made available to journalists, the APC zonal organising secretary

congratulated Senator Akpabio on his emergence as President of the 10th Senate, urging him to see his election as one more reason to work assiduously for a progressive and united Nigeria.

Agbomhere, a good governance advocate, public relations and security expert, hailed President Tinubu for his steadfast support for the emergence of Akpabio despite an alleged attempt to truncate his consensus choice by the APC.

While also congratulating other elected members of the National Assembly, Agbomhere, urged them to borrow a leaf from President Tinubu, who he said has “hit the ground running immediately after assumption of office in May 29.”

He commended the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Chief of staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume; Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma; Wife of the Senate President, Unoma Ekaette Akpabio; Senator Adams Oshiomhole; Teinbo Jack Rich and other well-meaning Nigerians for their commitment in ensuring the emergence of Akpabio.

He described the choice of the South-South geopolitical zone for the position of Senate President as a sign of gratitude by the APC in appreciation of the region’s role in boosting the party’s fortunes as observed in the last general election.

Agbomhere said the South-South region aside from being the hub of Nigeria’s economy through its oil and gas resources – the major source of Nigeria’s foreign exchange revenue is also noted for producing some of the greatest Nigerians in the nation’s history such as Anthony Enahoro who In 1953, became the first to move the motion for Nigeria’s independence which was eventually granted in 1960, and Isaac Adaka Boro, a known fighter for the interest and wellbeing of the people of the region.