APC chieftain hails Tinubu’s appointment of Akume as SGF

Akume

By Gabriel Ewepu

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain, Arc. Anthony Obekpa, Saturday, hailed President Bola Tinubu over appointment of immediate past Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs and Special Duties and former Governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, in his cabinet.

Akume’s appointment as the SGF was made public along with others by President Tinubu on Friday.

Obekpa’s congratulated Akume in a statement signed by himself, where he said the North Central APC leader is the most qualified for the job and thanked President Tinubu and the party for rewarding the labour and efforts of Sen. Akume with the appointment.

He said: “I am excited that President Tinubu in line with the APC zoning rewarded the North Central party leader with the appointment as SGF for his tireless labour and efforts in the last elections.

“He is the most qualified and I am confident in his wealth of experience to work with the President in the full capacity of his office to move Nigeria forward.”

Obekpa further described the former governor as a detribalized Benue politician who has built capacity of young men and women to be future leaders in different capacity in Benue State.

“Dr. Akume is a detribalized grassroot politician who is known for raising young men and women irrespective of tribe and location in Benue State.

“As a party leader in my community, Owukpa in Ogbadibo LG, I bring the SGF the message from my people. The entire Owukpa felicitates with you and appreciates all you have been doing for the community”, he added.