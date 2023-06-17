Apapa Port berths largest container vessel in its history

By Godwin Oritse

The Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa over the weekend made history by its berthing of a 300m LOA vessel.

This development which is unprecedented is a testament to the unwavering commitment of the Mohammed Bello Koko-led Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to sustained investment in Port infrastructure and equipment that enable operational excellence.

The vessel christened Kota Canik which is translated to mean “beautiful point” and is designed to carry up to 6600 TEUS at a move signals a turning point and signposts the possibilities that improved infrastructural and equipment upgrade can harbinger.

Whilst commissioning two ultra modern control towers aimed at boosting safety of Navigation and scaling up Apapa and TinCan Ports to acceptable international standards, Bello Koko had reiterated the Authority’s resolve to “equip the ports for performance that meet and indeed exceed stakeholders’ expectations”.

Responding to the development, the Port Manager Lagos Port Complex, Charles Bamidele Okaga said “Apapa Port is poised to continuously improve on the quality of service that made this milestone possible. He assured the Liner, Pacific International Line (PIL) that the requisite efficiencies to berth the 350m LOA being expected are already in place.

This exceptional delivery by Apapa port coming on the heels of the reception in the month of May of MSc Maureen, a vessel with Length Over All(LOA) of 300m and breadth of 40m, which berthed at the TinCan Island Port Complex in Lagos demonstrates the NPA’s readiness to create and sustain improved performance.