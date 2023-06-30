Anti-people policies: The Buhari leg, By Adekunle Adekoya

THIS year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, devoid of the usual boisterous jollifications, was signposted by the message from opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in which it expressed dismay over policies of the ruling APC government, which it described as “anti-people.”

The party, in a statement by Debo Ologunagba, its Publicity Secretary, said, inter alia: “Our Party is deeply worried by the worsening economic crisis, the astronomical increase in the cost of essential goods and services, the collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country.

“It is saddening that on an occasion like this, millions of Nigerians are observing the period in frustration as they cannot afford the basic necessities to celebrate with their loved ones. Many cannot express their affection by travelling to visit or even sharing with their family members and friends all because of hardship and insensitive policies imposed by the APC government.

“The PDP however urges Nigerians not to despair but use the Eid el-Kabir celebration to further unite in love, support and care for one another at this critical time.”

Well said by the PDP, for it is the reality, given the general scarcity of Sallah meat everywhere. Apparently, the statement was referring to on-going experience following removal of subsidy on petrol, which has led to sky-high prices of just about everything needed to live, even modestly. In addition, the planned increase in electricity tariff, and the requirement for vehicle owners to renew the Proof of Ownership certificate issued at registration may be some of what the party averred are “anti-people”.

Before I continue, those close to General Buhari would do well to advise him to keep more to himself in the coming months, rather than coming to the public space to spray noxious bile into the eyes of Nigerians with his utterances.

Just before the Eid-el-Kabir day, the fomer president, General Muhammadu Buhari, speaking through his media aide while in office, Malam Garba Shehu, said he did not remove subsidy on petrol for the following reasons:

His party, the All Progressives Congress, APC had an election to win.

Secondly, Buhari did not remove petrol subsidy because he removed every other budget-busting, egregious, economic-growth-crushing subsidy along the way.

Thirdly, Buhari kept the decision for a better time.

Fourthly, Buhari did not want to distract the onerous tasks facing Tinubu/Shettima.

Last, Buhari tried not to remove it at a time when tensions were high in the country and no responsible leader would have added fuel to the fire.

It is insulting to common intelligence, reading the rationalisations for dodging such a crucial decision. It’s just cheap, and overly pedestrian that such a crucial national issue had to be deflected for partisan considerations. We remember, if General Buhari has forgotten, when in 2012, his predecessor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan moved to remove subsidy. Buhari and his cohorts in the CPC (Congress for Progressive Change), the Action Congress, and ANPP aided by many CSOs and activists rallied against the PDP government of Dr. Jonathan, threatening fire and brimstone should government remove subsidy. Of course, Jonathan caved in under the pressure and subsidy continued. The pain in this for me is that the man and his allies who would later have the opportunity of mounting the driver’s seat, including incumbent president failed woefully to address the issues relating to the supply of petroleum products by importation, and also, the issue of our moribund refineries. It is clear that eight years was more than enough time to get the refineries working again, or build new ones, but the APC high command led by Muhammadu Buhari continued paying subsidy to the fat cats. And now that subsidy is gone, the pains are here for the most vulnerable Nigerians, most of whom are just gnashing their teeth daily over growing inability to meet obligations, including putting food on the table and commuting to places of work.

I am of the bent that if the APC cohorts had not browbeaten Jonathan into continuing with subsidy in 2012, the pains then, would be lesser than what we are facing today. I mean, that was 11 years ago. We would have all adjusted and moved on smoothly compared with what we are going through now.

That said, how many other crucial national questions did Buhari gloss over in preference for partisan interests and in which areas? In security? Education? Oil thievery and bunkering? Foreign affairs? Transpotation? Railways? Airports? Nigeria Air? In politics? Buhari just came, saw, and left. He was conquered.