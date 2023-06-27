Anti-Party: Afenifere calls for ceasefire between Gov Abiodun, Gbenga Daniel

— Knocks Ogun APC over comment on Daniel

— Direct your supporters to stop the attack

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Pan Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has called for a ceasefire between the incumbent governor of Ogun state, Dapo Abiodun and the former governor, Gbenga Daniel, over the allegations of not supporting President Bola Tinubu during the APC presidential primaries and working against the All Progressive Congress.

It’s National Organising Secretary, Abagun Kole Omololu made the call in a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Akure, Ondo state capital.

Omololu frowned at the exchange of words between the supporters of both leaders in Ogun state.

He appealed to them “to call their aides and supporters to order and stop every action that will publicly denigrate and rubbish our Omoluabi value before the entire world.

The statement reads “We read with utter dismay a press statement issued by the Assistant Publicity Secretary, Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Olusola Ogunsanya in reaction to an interview recently granted by Senator representing Ogun East, Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

” In this statement, Ogun APC through its assistant publicity secretary scathingly used unprintable and untoward adjectives to describe Otunba Gbenga Daniel, a former governor, who served Ogun State for eight consecutive years.

“On the other hand, the party ardently defended Prince Dapo Abiodun, the state’s incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who recently secured re-election to serve his people and the state.

“We take grave exception to divisive language Ogun APC, a chapter of the ruling party, used in its press statement.

“Even though the two illustrious sons of Ogun State may disagree on some issues, the approach of Ogun APC, as shown in its press statement, is grossly unethical and utterly unacceptable, especially in this era when our socio-cultural leaders are working behind the scene to foster harmony and unity among all our elected officials representing us in different capacities both at state and federal levels.

“As a chapter of the ruling party, Ogun APC has an onus of ensuring peace and harmony within its rank rather than escalating disagreement between the two leaders, if there is any.

“The press statement simply suggests that Ogun APC has already taken sides rather than deploying the party’s conflict resolution mechanism and goodwill to make peace between the governor and one of his illustrious predecessors.

“As party managers, we must note that conflict is a recurring development in every democracy all over the world.

“Also, as an institution, all political party recognise the indispensability of conflict in their intra-party and inter-party relation.

“That is why all parties, including APC, make provision for resolving conflict and differences in its ranks.

“We, in absolute terms, condemn the uncivilised conduct of the party chapter, especially when it pertains to top leaders of the society.

“We also frown at a situation where party officers, who are supposed to promote harmony and peace among members and leaders, will denigrate one political leader and praise another leadership to score some political goals.

“We hereby warn Ogun APC, its State Working Committee and State Executive Committee to desist from causing and deepening division in the ranks of its elected officials.

Omololu added that “If the State Working Committee lacks the capacity to promote peaceful co-existence among its elected officials statewide, it should, in the overall interests of our people, restrain from taking action that will complicate differences among the leaders.