Entertainment

June 11, 2023

Another chef announces plans to undertake 140-hours cook-a-thon in Ibadan

Ibadan-based chef, Temitope Adebayo has announced plans to undertake a 140-hour cook-a-thon.

The chef is looking to overtake Chef Hilda Baci who recently completed a 100-hour cook-a-thon and Chef Dammy currently on course to achieve her set 120-hour cook-a-thon target.

The chef went on to share screenshots of his registration to the Guinness World Record and a screenshot of the verification email he had received.

It could be seen, from the screenshots, that his 140-hours cook-a-thon was slated for the 1st of November 2023 at Ibadan, Oyo state.

