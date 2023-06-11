ANNIVERSARY: Ooni commends Babasebioba for promoting love, unity, peace

ANNIVERSARY: From left: Prophetess Eunice Mustapha, Mama Sebioba, His Royal Majesty, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 and Apostle SMO Musthapha , Baba Sebioba during the visit of Apostle Mustapha and his entourage

By Adeola Badru

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, has hailed the General Overseer of Seed of Christ Golden Church Land of Reality Worldwide, His eminence, Apostle (Dr) Solomon Moses Mustapha (JP), aka Babasebioba for promoting love, unity and peace in the country.

The revered traditional ruler gave the commendation, while receiving Apostle Mustapha and his entourage.

Ooni praised the church’s dedication to promoting love, unity, and peace within the nation, and encouraged the church’s leaders to continue their good work.

The monarch further remarked on the importance of religious institutions in promoting positive values and morals in the society.

He commended the Seed of Life Golden Church, Land of Reality Worldwide for its commitment to bring

ing people of different backgrounds and beliefs together and for helping to build a stronger, more united Nation through “Iri Owuro Radio pragramme.”

Ooni used the opportunity to implore the man of God to pray for the administration of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, GCFR and promises to honour the invitation of the church to be the Royal Father of the event.

The visit, which was marked by an atmosphere of mutual re- spect and admiration, saw Apostle Mustapha presents the invitation to the highly revered monarch and equally used the medium to introduce her daughter who always celebrates her birthday every June 5.

The ceremony, which is set to take place at the Seed of Christ Golden Church Reality Land of Reality worldwide’s headquarters, Airport, Alakia, Ibadan, will mark 5th year anniversary of Iri Owuro Radio programme and 21 years of growth, prosperity, and grace in the lives of members of the church in Ibadan, Yoruba land.

Babasebioba was accompanied by his wife, Prophetess Eunice Mustapha; his daughter, Olubukola.

Also part of the entourage was Oba Adesoji Olatunde Oladepo JP Akinrinsa 11, the Saalu of Edunabon.