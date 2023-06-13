Anambra Govt rescues 17-yr-old girl locked up by her father for one month

The Anambra State Ministry of Women and Social Welfare has rescued a 17-year-old girl from her father, Sunday Ezeh, who allegedly tied her hands and feet, and locked her up for a month without food.

Mrs Ify Obinabo, Commissioner for the Ministry, told journalists on Tuesday in Awka that the girl, who hailed from Nise in Awka South Local Government Area is the stepdaughter of the suspect.

Obinabo said she took the girl to Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku, Awka, for medical diagnosis and treatment.

According to her, some indigenes of the Nise area gave a tip-off to the Ministry that one Sunday Ezeh, a traditionalist, allegedly maltreated and locked up his stepdaughter.

“Due to the sensitivity of the case, the Ministry collaborated with the local vigilante to rescue the girl and apprehend the accused before handing him over to the police.

“The girl sustained a lot of injury in all parts of her body and as a result was billed for emergency surgery in the head.

“The surgery was successful and she is recuperating at the paediatrics ward of the teaching hospital, ” she said.

The commissioner said that the state had zero tolerance for any form of crime or abuse against children, adding that offenders would be made to face the wrath of the law.

She said that the case had been transferred to the Anambra State Police Criminal Investigative Department.

Narrating her ordeal, the 17-year-old girl said that her stepfather tied her hands and feet and locked her up in a room for one month without food.

“I cannot remember what I did wrong but my father told me I messed up the compound with my poo and that beating me and locking me up without food was my punishment.

“He used a Bamboo plank to hit me on the head which was why I had a head injury. People around saw the way he was beating me and came to my rescue,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ezeh, the accused, said he was only punishing his daughter for her disobedience and for desecrating his compound with poo.

According to him, such acts were against his traditional belief and practice.