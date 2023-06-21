Amnesty Program’ ll come alive with Ribadu as NSA – Delta Assembly aspirant, Enetimi

*Ribadu

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, who contested the seat of Burutu South Constituency, in the just concluded State House of Assembly elections in Delta State, Hon. Biriala Enetimi Government, has congratulated Mr. Nuhu Ribadu on his appointment as the National Security Adviser by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Hon. Government, who expressed his confidence in Ribadu’s newest appointment, in a statement issued to our correspondent in Abuja, Monday, described it as one of the best moves taken by president Tinubu.

He expressed optimism that the office of NSA and by extension its Amnesty program, would experience the mantra of the renewed hope of as promised by Tinubu.

“The NSA will experience the mantra of renewed hope as promised by Tinubu. However, the NSA should take up the challenges that the amnesty program has experienced in the last couple of years”, he said.

He, therefore, commended Tinubu, assuring that Ribadu’s experience and credibility will match the challenges of the Amnesty program and the overall office of the National Security Adviser.