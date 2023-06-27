American singer Coco Jones wins Best New Artist at BET Awards 2023 

American singer Coco Jones walked away with her first BET Award hit song “ICU” after winning the Best New Artist category at the BET Awards 2023.

After a banner year flexing her acting and singing talents, Coco came into the BET Awards with three nominations – for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, Best Actress and Best New Artist.

Competition in every category was steep, but Coco beat Ambré, Doechii, FLO, Glorilla, Ice Spice and Lola Brooke for Best New Artist to come out victorious.

Best New Artist was one of the few televised awards, and Ray-J and his wife Princess Love presented Coco with the coveted statue.

The singer/actress fought back tears of joy as she accepted the award, as she shouted out her family in the audience.

Coco thanked God and BET for riding with her for all these years and recounted when she appeared on 106 & Park when she was 16.

During her acceptance speech before sharing a thoughtful message, the 25-year-old former Disney star said, “Thank you so much to my culture, who has stood beside me. We were raised together, and it’s been a really long journey.

“For all of my Black girls, we do have to fight a lot harder to get what we deserve. But don’t stop fighting – even when it doesn’t make sense and you’re not sure how you’re gonna get out of those circumstances – keep pushing because we are deserving of great things,” she added.

Shortly after accepting the Best New Artist trophy, Coco performed her chart-topping hit single “ICU,” as she rose to the occasion.

The only contemporary R&B singer on the BET Awards 2023 list of performers, Coco represented the genre to the fullest in a sparkling performance.

Coco stood inside a circular stage dressed in a majestic black gown, looking her typical gorgeous self and sounded good singing on live TV.

A memorable Hip-Hop’s night, but Coco Jones made quite a splash in the name of R&B at BET Awards 2023.

The BET Awards 2023, an unabashed celebration of the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, featured numerous performances from dozens of rappers.

Although host-less and script-less due to the Writers Guild of America writers’ strike, legends Kid Capri and MC Lyte held the show down.