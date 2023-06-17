Ambassador Jessa hails Oborewovri at 60

The CEO of Jessa Global Oil, Chief Ambassador Harrison Jessa, has felicitated with Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sherrif Oborewovri, on the occasion of his 60th birthday, describing him as a patriot who is loved by his people.

Ambassador Jessa, in a goodwill message, noted that Governor Oborewovri had been diligent and steadfast in serving his people as the immediate past Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and now as governor.

Jessa, who was also a Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Okowa, said: “Life is the greatest gift from God; as such, it is pleasing to know that yours has been a blessing to many and a force in the development impetus of our great state and nation.

“You have been diligent and steadfast in serving your people at different levels; from Councilor to House of Assembly Member to Speaker and, now at 60 years of age, the crown is on your head as the Governor of Delta State.

“This is a manifestation of your love for your people and a testimony of their love and appreciation of your service to them.

“We are overly confident in your ability to take Delta State to another level of greatness as you commence your glorious tenure as governor.

“As you celebrate, may you flourish in wisdom, prosper in health and grow in love.”