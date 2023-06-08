Amb Olonisakin presents Letter of Credence to Cameroon President, Paul Biya

Shortly after Nigeria’s inauguration of a new administration led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Cameroon, Abayomi Olonisakin presented Letters of Credence to President Paul Biya on Wednesday in Yaounde, Cameroon.

A letter of credence is a formal diplomatic letter that designates a diplomat as ambassador to another sovereign state. Commonly known as diplomatic credentials, the letter is addressed from one head of state to another, asking them to give credence to the ambassador’s claim of speaking for their country.

Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Cameroon assumed office in 2021 after retiring as Chief of Defence Staff. His deployment as Ambassador began with a five-day working visit to the country where he dialogue with different regions to smoothen the existing relationship between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The retired general also visited Cameroon’s Littoral Regional Governor; Ivaha Diboua at the Bonanjo-based Governor’s office in Douala, during his five working tour visits to discuss the possibility of a permanent Consulate staff residence in Douala, by requesting a parcel of land.

His position as head of the Nigeria mission has been amazing to the three missions in Cameroon where he has demonstrated competency in handling and resolving arising issues among Nigerians in the host country.

Olonisakin had commended the initiatives of Nigerian companies extending their businesses to neighbouring countries like Cameroon to further strengthen the good ties between the two countries over time after Nigerian businessmen based in Cameroon, socio-cultural unions as well as heads of Nigerian interest groups based in Douala where dialogue on the interest of promoting Nigeria with good image by engaging and living in the country by legal means.

Presenting his Letter of Credence to President Biya, Olonisakin said Cameroon is a wonderful country, stressing that the new administration in Nigeria would extend the smooth relationship both countries maintain over the years.

He commended the efforts of Nigerians in the country ensuring legitimate businesses and respecting the laws of the host country.