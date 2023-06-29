AMACOS 94 pays condolence visit to late Lai Oso’s widow

By James Ogunnaike

THE Association of Mass Communication Students of the Ogun State Polytechnic, Abeokuta, 1994 set, yesterday, paid a condolence visit to the widow and children of late Professor Olayiwola Oso, a renowned communication lecturer.

The renowned scholar died recently in an auto crash, on his way from the Delta State University.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, the President, Dr. Ladi Arowa said that the Late Prof. Lai Oso was a man of great intellect who touched many lives through his scholarly works. Arowa noted that during his life time, Prof Oso contributed “in no small measure towards the body of knowledge, especially in the field of Communication.”

Also speaking, the Public Relations Officer of the Association, Mr Kayode Yeku said: “Although we are consoled by the many proteges he has groomed, we are saddened by the manner he was snatched away, a fountain of knowledge that has suddenly dried up.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, Moyosola Oso, son of late Prof. Lai Oso commended the efforts of the Association for the recognition accorded his late father.

He noted that the late university scholar will be buried in Sagamu on July 13 and 14 2023.