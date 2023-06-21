Allow Wike decamp to APC,  State Assembly Forum DG tells Gov Fubara

…Says Rivers will benefit more from Wike in APC

By Henry Umoru

AMIDST speculations that the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike may have concluded arrangements to dump the People’s Democratic Party, PDP for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, the State Assembly Forum (ASAF) of the APC has asked the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara to allow him go.

According to the Forum, Governor Fubara should allow his predecessor to decide on his next political adventure, following his rumoured move to defect to APC and concentrate more in the administration of the oil rich state.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the Director General of the APC State Assembly Forum (ASAF), Amb.Fubara Dagogo, he said that the APC would be prepared to receive Wike into it’s fold and tap from his wealth of experience in politics and governance.

Dagogo who urged governor Fubara not to advise Wike against joining APC, said that he as a sitting governor will be the most beneficiary of Wike in APC, adding that with the examplary way Wike piloted the affairs of Rivers State, he would not abandon or fail to direct Governor Fubara well to excel in his administration of the state.

Dagogo advised that “while Fubara should concentrate in moving Rivers State forward from the enviable state Wike has left it, his continuous consultation of his predecessor, even in APC will be of immense help to him.

“The experience and network of ex governor Wike in administering Rivers state will be more enriching if he finally joins and reflects such at the center with the ruling APC, the party will be ready and happy to receive him in its fold to join in the onerous task of taking Nigeria to greater heights.”

Recall that Wike, who led the aggrieved G5 governors of the opposition PDP to Protest the outcome of the party’s Presidential primary was said to have worked for the APC during the election, as he delivered his state to the party.

His recent romance with the APC as well as frequent visit to President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa has sparked speculations that the former Rivers State governor will soon join the ruling party.

Also recall that Governor Fubara had to plead with his successor who insisted that Wike should remain with him in PDP, as his wealth of experience would still be needed in the state

The governor, who spoke at a reception for Wike at his Rumuepikom town in Obio Akpor local government area of Rivers State said he continually need the guidance and support of the former governor to move Rivers State forward.

Complaining of an imminent exit of Wike from PDP, the governor said, “I don’t want to be far from you because you are a rare achiever. I can see that you may soon defect to the APC. You started very well and ended greatly that no successor would want you to be far from him.