Allow Tinubu more time to unfold his agenda, APC Candidates Forum counsels Nigerians

President Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Coalition of 2023 All Progressives Congress APC House of Representatives Candidates has counselled Nigerians to be patient and give more time for the President Bola Tinubu to unfold his developmental agenda, saying already, the president has started on a positive note with his recent appointments and decisive withdrawal of fuel subsidy.

Speaking with Saturday Vanguard, Chairman of the Coalition, Hon. Chisom Promise Dike also appealed to the president to capture the interests of his members who couldn’t make it through during the election but are ready to contribute their expertise to his administration.

He said; “We however seek support of the party leadership to support many of the APC candidates currently in tribunals to reclaim their stolen mandates.

“We are reassured by the President’s competence in selecting a diverse and capable administrative team, comprising resourceful professionals and party faithfuls from within and outside Nigeria to provide Nigerians with best team and we are optimistic that our nation will witness positive and impactful transformation across various sectors.

“We therefore appeal to fellow Nigerians to exercise patience and allow the president the opportunity to fully unveil his policies and agenda for the nation. The task of nation-building requires careful planning, consultation, and deliberate action. Let us extend our trust and confidence to the President as he embarks on this journey of transformative changes.

“We also urge Nigerians to set aside their differences and come together in unity because our strength lies in our diversity, and it is essential to embrace the collective identity of being Nigerians. We must transcend the boundaries of religion, tribe, political party, or personal beliefs, and work towards a common goal of national Progress and unity.

“We commend the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his uncommon courage and decisiveness to remove the ‘Elephant in the room’; the fuel subsidy. It is our belief that the government means well for all citizens and will stop at nothing to ensure that our standard of living improves within a very short time, therefore we urge all to be patient with the government.

“The forum seeks the support of all and sundry for the President Tinubu-led administration through active participation in the growth and development of our beloved nation, understanding that the responsibility of progress rest upon each and every one of us. By working together, we can overcome our present challenges and create a Nigeria that is prosperous, inclusive and sustainable for all”, the coalition added.