Alleged ritual killing: Police rescue 2 from lynching in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Anambra State Police Command has rescued two persons from being lynched by a mob in Ihiala local government area of the state over an allegation that they killed three persons for a money ritual.

In a trending video, the suspects, a male and a female, were seen being paraded naked by the mob and forced to carry the dead persons in a wheelbarrow, while the crowd followed them.

They were at the point of being beheaded and set ablaze before the police intervened.

Those filming the incident said the man and the woman, who they accused of being yahoo ritualists, had killed the three persons to use them for money rituals before they were caught by the villagers.

However, the state Police command said it was not a case of money ritual, but pure murder.

In a statement in Awka, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, said: “The command operatives yesterday, 7/6/2023, rescued two victims and a suspect who was about to be lynched by an angry mob at the Total filling station junction, Ihiala.

“To set the records straight, it is not a case of ritual killing, but a pure incident of murder.”