Alleged oil theft: Don’t demoralise the Military, Olowu warns Asari Dokubo

Dokubo-Asari

By Dapo Akinrefon

The Olowu of Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama, Tegbosun III, on Saturday, warned former Niger Delta agitator, Mujahid Asari Dokubo not to demoralise the military with his unguarded statement.

Olowu, in a statement by his media office, said any attempt to ridicule the Nigerian Military because of a few bad elements like any other institution will be counterproductive.

Dokubo, after meeting President Bola Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa on Friday accused the military of being responsible for the oil theft in the Niger Delta.

But reacting to the claims, the monarch said it takes a lot of effort to build a country’s military to such standard that we have in Nigeria, adding that such a sweeping statement that the military is responsible for the oil theft in Niger Delta is not the best.

Olowu said: “The outburst of Dokubo that the military was responsible for the oil theft after his visit to Mr President is unbecoming. It’s a betrayal of trust. Why should he use the presidential press gallery to make such a statement that’s capable of demoralising our military? If he has any information about some unscrupulous elements in the military involved in oil theft, he can pass it unto Mr President without undue sensationalism.

It’s uncalled for. With the supreme sacrifice our military had made and forces of insurgency and associated unrest across the country, it’s grappling with daily to keep Nigeria as one, that statement is tantamount to breaking their spirit; it’s not the best.”