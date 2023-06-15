Alleged N7.9bn fraud: Group petitions Tinubu, alleges plot to stop Oduah’s arraignment

A group, the Anti-Corruption Network, petitioned President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday over what it claims is a plot to stop the arraignment on Thursday, June 15, of Senator Stella Oduah, over her alleged culpability in an alleged N7.9 billion fraud.

The group claimed that Senator Oduah’s belief that she is above the law is an affront to the rule of law, noting that Senator Oduah has refused to enter the box and declare her innocence or guilt 13 times in the previous 13 hearings.

The petition, addressed to President Tinubu on June 13, 2023, was signed by Engr Olufemi Austin, Director of Programme; Abdulrasheed Dandutse, General Secretary; Victor Obi Esq Director, Monitoring, Prince Celsus Miaphen; Co-ordinator, Northern Operation.

The group, in the statement, said there were plans to stall Oduah’s arraignment on the case with charge no: FHC/ABJ/CS/316/2020 before Justice Ekwo Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The group said, “We are a non-profitable, non-governmental organisation fully committed to fighting corruption in Nigeria, as well as promoting democratic ideals.

Sir, kindly note that the planned arraignment of a former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah on the N7.9bn money laundering charges on June 15, 2023, may be stalled for the 14th consecutive time before Justice Ekwo Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja.

“This is because a very credible and intelligent source confirmed that Senator Stella Oduah and other “powerful forces” within and outside the judiciary have perfected plans for her not to enter the witness box to take her plea on June 15, 2023.

“This made Senator Stella Oduah and her Co- conspirators to send a decoy letter from Crystal Television (one of the defendants) to the EFCC Chairman dated May 31, 2023, which was copied to the Registrar, Federal High Court 7 Abuja, so that Justice Ekwo will use this as a further decoy to stop her from taking her plea on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

“Sir, the amount of money that the EFCC wants to prosecute Sen. Oduah and her lackey is above N5.5 billion.

” Hence, it is shocking to us that she and her cronies want to use a decoy of refunding a total of less than N1 billion to stop her from entering the witness box to take her plea.

“We thought that the correct thing to do is for Justice Ekwo Ekwo to allow her to take her plea before any other thing given that the matter has been taken to court.

“The letter/ proposal to the EFCC for compoundment of the offense(s) does not stop her and her lackeys (co-defendants) from taking their pleas.”

The group added that Oduah has failed “to take her plea for almost two years and six months after filing this case.”

It said that Section 396 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act ( ACJA 396) provides that the defendant has to take a plea first before raising a preliminary objection, adding that a letter dated May 6, 2022 from the office of the AGF said Oduah should take her plea,yet she did not take her plea from December 2020 until date.

The group, therefore, prayed President Tinubu to, among other things: “direct the Chairman of EFCC and EFCC Prosecutors to stand firm for Sen Stella Oduah to take her plea and for the speedy trial of the case.”