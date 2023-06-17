Alleged IPOB sponsor, Igwe Uchenna Stanley flees

A staunch member and acclaimed sponsor of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Igwe Uchenna Stanley, has fled overseas.

It was learned that Igwe Uchenna Stanley an indigene of Umudaduru, Umuowa in Orlu Local government area of Imo State fled the country last month when military launched an onslaught on members of the proscribed IPOB group.

According to a signed statement by Imo Community Forum (ICF) led by Mazi Ojukwu Igbo, the escapee member who has been declared wanted by the Police escaped to Germany after some members of his group were neutralised and his ancestral home, Umudaduru, Umuowa, in Orlu Local government area of Imo State was razed down by the security forces.”

It will be recalled that sequel to intense pressure by the security forces against IPOB members in the South-East especially Imo state most of them for fear of being killed like their colleagues who were gruesomely murdered have escaped.

Between 2020 and 2022 there has been an increased in the spate of violence across communities in Imo State.

This has lead to a massive clampdown by security operatives resulting in deaths of IPOB members in Orlu alone.

Igwe Uchenna Stanley who was an arrow head and supporter of IPOB narrowly escaped being murdered when some security forces neutralised his colleagues at Eke Umuowa, a market in Orlu Imo State.

The alleged extrajudicial killings in the South-East is turning the region into a lawless society.