Alleged Fraud: ICPC docks ex-JAMB Registrar, Ojerinde, sons, daughter-in-law

….accuses them of selling FG’s property in Ghana

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The embattled former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Adedibu Ojerinde, was on Thursday, arraigned before the Federal High Court in Abuja on a fresh 17-count charge.

The former JAMB boss was docked before trial Justice Inyang Ekwo, alongside three of his sons, Olumide, Adedayo and Oluwaseun, following an allegation that they illegally sold a property of the Federal Government in Ghana.

Equally arraigned before the court over the alleged crime, was Ojerinde’s daughter-in-law, Funmilola.

The defendants are facing charges the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission, ICPC, preferred against them and six companies that were traced to their family.

The companies listed as defendants in the matter, were; Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Ltd, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Ltd, Trillium Learning Centers Ltd, Standout Institutes Ltd and ESLI Perfect Security Printers Ltd.

Specifically, the ICPC, which earlier filed two separate charges against the former JAMB Registrar, told the court that its investigations revealed the defendants conspired and sold FG’s property situate at House No. 4, Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase two, Accra, Ghana.

It told the court that the defendants, upon the sale of the house which was forfeited to FG, attempted to conceal the crime.

The Commission accused Ojerinde of conferring corrupt benefits to himself while he was in the position as a public officer, through the held one on Jimoh Olabisi.

It maintained that the defendant abused his office and thereby committed an offence that was contrary to section 26 (1) ( c) and punishable under section 24 of the ICPC Act 2000.

More so, the ICPC, alleged that the former JAMB boss not only used fictitious names to acquire the companies but also opened bank accounts for them.

He was equally accused of acquiring Petroleum Stations and landed properties in Ilorin, Kwara State from alleged proceeds of a crime he got while he held sway as a public servant.

The Commission alleged that his sons acted as agents to facilitate the quick sale of the property in Ghana.

Meanwhile, all the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge, even as they prayed to the court to release them on bail pending the determination of the case against them.

However, the prosecution counsel, Mr Ebenezer Shogunle, urged the court to reject the bail request, alleging that Ojerinde and his son, Oluwaseun, refused to honour a series of invitations that were extended to them by the Commission.

Besides, Shogunle told the court that the ICPC may likely file more charges against the defendants, insisting that they posed a flight risk.

He told the court that there are two separate charges pending against Ojerinde before a High Court in Niger State as well as the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Following a confirmation by the ICPC lawyer that the high court had previously granted bail to the ex-JAMB Registrar, Justice Ekwo, held that he was also minded to allow the defendant to go home on the same bail terms the court gave to him.

He, however, admitted his three sons and daughter-in-law to bail in the sum of a N20 million with one surety each in the like sum.

The court held that the sureties must be owners of landed properties in Abuja with verified proof of ownership.

It held that original title documents of the properties must be deposited with the court, even as the defendants were ordered to surrender their international passports and not travel outside the country without permission.

Justice Ekwo ordered Ojerinde, who could not control his tears in the open court, to immediately attend to his deteriorating health so as to be able to stand trial as required by law.

He subsequently adjourned the case to November 13, 14, 15 and 16 for trial.

Already, the ICPC told the court that it has lined up 18 witnesses to testify against the defendants.