Alleged Forgery: 500 CSOs give NYSC 7 days to compensate, apologize to Gov Mbah

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A group of 500 Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of Civic Room, has issued a seven-day ultimatum to the National Youth Service Corps NYSC to tender a public apology and compensate Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State over what they termed unsubstantiated allegations of forgery.

Executive Director of Civic Room, Grace Adesola in a statement on Thursday warned that failure to do so will attract both a lawsuit and massive protests to the NYSC headquarters in Abuja.

Recall that the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed had alleged that the Corps never issued a discharge certificate to Governor Mbah.

The governor subsequently obtained a court order barring the NYSC from further disclaiming his certificate.

He also sued the NYSC for N20 billion at the Federal High Court, Abuja, for alleged conspiracy, deceit, and misrepresentation of facts.

However, Adesola said in spite of the court order, the NYSC boss again publicly disclaimed the certificate, denying knowledge of the lawsuit and consequent court order.

She said; “We have carefully followed the mischievous plot by the NYSC leadership to thwart our democracy by making a ridiculous claim about Governor Peter Mbah.

“As critical stakeholders with an incredible penchant for facts, we refrained from making comments as we wanted to investigate the true position of things.

“Thankfully, Mbah has been sworn in and has already hit the ground running. He is focused on fulfilling promises he made to his people and is not bothered by the NYSC and its gimmicks.

“However, we won’t let sleeping dogs lie. We believe every government institution should be held accountable for its failures and praised for its successes. It is on this note that we are demanding that the NYSC leadership compensate Mbah.

“They must also tender an apology to the gentleman in any of the national dailies. These should be done in the next seven days else the NYSC would witness massive protests for the next week at its headquarters.

“We are also by this notice warning the NYSC to refrain from further campaign of calumny against Mbah, his administration, and the good people of Enugu State.”