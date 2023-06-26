Alleged blasphemy: MURIC condemns Sokoto killing, jungle Justice

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday, condemned the murder of one Usman Buda over an alleged blasphemous comment against Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The MURIC Sokoto State Chairman, Mr Muhammad Aliyu in a statement in Lagos, urged the Muslim Ummah to stop taking the law into their hands each time there was an alleged blasphemy.

“The good people of Sokoto woke up and learnt about the murder of one butcher called Buda over an alleged blasphemous comment against our noble Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“Sources revealed that some of the victim’s closest business associates at Sokoto abattoir made frantic efforts to rescue him but they equally sustained injuries and have been admitted to the hospital due to the attack.

“We assert that Islam abhors jungle justice because it will lead to taking innocent lives and destruction of the property of persons unjustly.

“Islam does not allow people to do what they like or take laws into their hands as they deem fit,”he said.

He added that only the Shariah and Common law Courts that have the power to execute offenders after proving them guilty through a fair trial.

“This position can be found in many Qur’anic verses like Qur’an 4:65, 6:57, 12:40and 43:10.

“It is not in dispute that Islamic law provides a death sentence against anybody, who insults, defames or brings disrepute to the Prophet of Islam Muhammad.

“However, Islamic law does not leave the killing open in the hands of private individuals as it happened in the case of Buda.

“In fact, Islamic law stipulates that the offence of blasphemy like other offences should be established through evidence by witnesses before a court of law,” he said.

He said the court should pronounce such a person guilty of blasphemy before the execution could be carried out by the authorities.

“Finally, while we condemn the murder of Buda, we also in the strongest term, urge Muslims to stop jungle justice and allow the law to take its course,”he said.