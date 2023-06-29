Alleged Blasphemy: CAN denounces brutal killing of Sokoto butcher

By Luminous Jannamike

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Thursday, condemned the brutal killing of a Sokoto butcher, Usman Buda, by religious extremists.

The association expressed deep concern over the incident and called for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance and unity in the country.

According to a statement signed by CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the association was informed that Buda was brutally murdered over an alleged blasphemous comment.

“This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for increased efforts to foster religious tolerance, peace, and unity in our diverse society,” Okoh said.

CAN stressed on the importance of freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs, denouncing any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion.

“We firmly believe in the freedom of religion and the peaceful expression of beliefs.

“We, therefore, denounce any form of violence or jungle justice in the name of religion,” he added.

The association extended its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased butcher.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Usman Buda during this difficult time,” Okoh said.

CAN also pledged to continue advocating for the protection of all citizens’ rights, regardless of their religious affiliations.

The association urged religious leaders and followers to promote interfaith dialogue and peaceful coexistence for a harmonious Nigeria.