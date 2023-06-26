Alleged $76m cash stockpile: Ex-perm sec, Dikwa demands N10bn, apology from online newsapaper

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Dr. Mohammed Kyari Dikwa, a retired Federal Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Finance, has demanded an immediate retraction, apology, and compensation of N10,000,000,000 (Ten Billion Naira) from the Peoples Gazette for publishing a ‘defamatory’ article on June 23, 2023.

The article, titled ‘EXCLUSIVE: Scavengers cart away $4 million from $76 million cash haul stockpiled in Abuja apartment by NDIC manager Aisha Odariko, ex-perm sec Mohammed Kyari,’ accused Dr. Dikwa of corruption and financial impropriety.

In a letter from his lawyer, Edwin Inegedu, Esq., Senior Partner at Pitcher and Courts, dated June 23, 2023, Dr. Dikwa stated that the publication has severely damaged his reputation, which he has built over decades of service in both the public and private sectors.

He has been credited with the conceptualization and implementation of numerous innovations in public finance in Nigeria, including the Treasury Single Account (TSA), E-payment and E-collection, Whistle Blowing Policy, and others.

Dr. Dikwa gave the online news outlet seven days to respond satisfactorily to his demands, or he will commence legal proceedings against the publication

The letter read in part, “In the circumstance, our client requires from you, as a matter of urgency, a full and unequivocal public retraction and apology in terms to be approved by our firm, and an undertaking not to repeat these allegations.

“We have also advised our client that he is entitled to substantial compensation for the injury to his reputation and feelings, in respect of which we invite your proposals. Our client also demands from you all the legal costs he has incurred so far on this matter.

“We look forward to hearing from you without delay. If we do not receive a satisfactory reply within seven (7) days of the receipt of this letter, our instructions are to commence legal proceedings against you, without further recourse to you, wherein our client shall claim against you as follows:

“DAMAGES including exemplary damages in the sum of N10,000,000,000.00 (Ten Billion Naira Only) for libel contained in your defamatory publication.

“INJUNCTION restraining further publication in any manner whatsoever connected or related to the said or similar words defamatory to our client.

“AN ORDER directing you to retract or cause to be retracted the said defamatory words in the same manner and form adopted in your publication of the defamatory words.

“AN ORDER directing you to tender an unreserved apology in at least three (3) widely circulated national newspapers, and online media platforms, within 72 hours of the date of the delivery of judgment in the suit.”

Similarly, the Northeast Concerned Citizens, a civil society group, on Monday, came to the defense of Dr. Muhammad Kyari Dikwa, refuting corruption and public fraud allegations published by the Peoples Gazette.

In a statement signed by the National President, Amb. Umar Mohammad, the group accused the publication of spreading “irresponsible falsehoods and fabrications.”

Mohammad stated, “Throughout his career as a civil and public servant, Dr. Dikwa has not been indicted for any form of corruption, and no money was reported missing under his watch.”

He emphasized Dr. Dikwa’s role in implementing various government reforms, including the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS), Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), and Treasury Single Account (TSA), among others.

He added, “Many Nigerians can attest to the extent of the loopholes regarding ghost workers and other forms of massive public corruption within the civil service, which Dr. Dikwa’s initiatives had addressed in Nigerian public institutions.”

The group also raised suspicions about the motives behind the report, questioning the reliance on a statement provided by the driver of the NDIC manager, who was implicated in a robbery operation.

Amb. Umar Mohammad highlighted Dr. Dikwa’s numerous national and international service awards in recognition of his excellence.

The Northeast Concerned Citizens called on the news outlet to retract the ‘false, malicious report’ and urged media regulatory agencies and the government to intervene in preventing the irresponsible use of the media