Allegation of fraudulent award of degrees in AAU

We don’t tolerate such – spokesman

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – SOME members of staff of the Edo State owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma have called on the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, the management of the institution, the Special Intervention Team (SIT) set up by the governor to sanitize the school and the National Universities Commission (NUC) to beam their searchlights on an on-going fraud in the school where a staff whose graduating credentials are questionable is alleged to be at the verge of getting her third degree.



Findings by Vanguard yesterday indicated that the staff is of the Faculty of Social Sciences and Department of Political Science and was said to have defended her Phd. Thesis on May 30th waiting to be awarded a Doctorate Degree.



It was gathered that the staff allegedly had issues with her first degree where she was supposed to spend an extra year because of her performance in some core courses but was graduated and did not also meet minimum performances in her Masters Degree but was also graduated by alleged doctoring of her scores by some lecturers in the department and now she is about to get her doctorate degree where she was given examiners that are not from her core area of specialty to ease her passage.

A senior staff in the University expressed his disappointment to Vanguard on Sunday saying “This is absurd and unheard of in a university environment. This person’s qualifications are questionable yet she has been lecturing students in the department, setting examinations and marking them, one can only imagine what she is giving to her students as lecture. The governor who has expressed his commitment to sound education should investigate this, the ministry of education should investigate this, it should be swept under the carpet”.

When contacted the spokesperson of the university, Lawrence Isiraojie said he was not aware of such but that the school would not play with such allegation if brought to its notice, “there is one allegation from physiology which is currently being investigated, a committee has been set up and it is sitting tomorrow (Today) so when we have such issues, we don’t play with them, we deal with them. Whoever is having such an allegation should know the right place to channel their allegation, if he is a staff, he knows what to do and appropriate action will be taken on it but I am aware there was PG defence in political science last week.” He said