All Council vice chairpersons will be female, Gov Bago insists

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, Tuesday said under his watch all the local government Council vice chairpersons will be female.

The governor also said that already he has made five appointments which are all male and that the next five appointments he will make will be female.

He also assured that there will be no gender disparity as there will be equal distribution of political appointments for male and female

Speaking with State House correspondents after he joined Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, to meet with President Bola Tinubu to congratulate him on the successful election of the presiding officers of the 10th National Assembly, the governor said that the commitment of the governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is to ensure that the President succeeds.

Answering questions on how he is going to handle the challenge of banditry ravaging the state, Governor Bago said that the state has a lot of ungoverned spaces as a result of its vast land, adding that he is working with security agencies to curb the menace of bandits.

He refuted the allegation that some local government areas of the state are under the control of bandits, saying, “We don’t have any local government that has been taken over by bandits but we have bandits activities in the local government areas.”

He attributed the activities of bandits in the state to the vast land, stressing that Niger shares boundaries with neighbouring countries and some states in the country where pastoralists come in from.