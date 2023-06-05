Alia inaugurates 10th Benue Assembly, calls for synergy in governance

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia has inaugurated the 10th Benue State Assembly with a call for constructive engagements and support from the legislature and judicial arms of government to achieve set goals.

Addressing the lawmakers on the floor of the House, the Governor urged the legislators to collaborate with the Executive arm of government in order to help his administration deliver the much expected dividends of democracy to the Benue people.

While assuring the lawmakers of his administration’s support at all times, Rev. Fr. Alia urged the new legislators to be exemplary in their conduct.

He noted that the Benue society was expecting much from the lawmakers hence the need for each of them to deliver on their mandate.

The Governor said: “The legislature does not only give the people a voice in affairs of government, but provides the bedrock for the rule of law, equity and justice to reign in the polity.

“Due to the big role the legislature plays side by side with the judiciary and the executive arm of government, we are fully prepared to respect the sanctity of the doctrine of the separation of powers under a democracy.”

He pledged not to interfere with the internal affairs of the legislature especially in the election of its leadership, saying “we are prepared to meaningfully work with those who you choose to lead the House.”

While promising to support the House, Governor Alia said, “we will support the House with the training and retraining of staff of members of the House.”

He pledged that the Executive arm of government would work in harmony with the legislature and the judiciary to ensure effective service delivery to the people.

He charged the lawmakers to be exemplary saying “you are elected as agents of hope and change and I believe that this will always guide every of your steps in the legislative business, oversight functions and all other actions.”

The Clark of the House, Bernard Nule also congratulated the returing and new members on their victories at the poll.