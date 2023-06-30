Alex-Ibru, RMD, others charges women to dream big

From left: Proprietress of Ebire Group of Schools, Bukola Ogunyemi; CEO of The Knowledge and Resource Centre, Dr Mosun Belo-Olusoga; Publisher/Chairman of The Guardian, Lady Maiden Alex Ibru; and the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of The Peak Performer Africa, Dr Abiola Salami at the TPP Woman of the Year 2023 held in Lagos

…As TPP set to empower one million African Women

By Nnamdi Ojiego

In its commitment to equip women to deliver excellence as career professionals, entrepreneurs, social innovators, and political office holders, amongst others, The Peak Performing, TPP, Woman project, has said it would budget $1 million to train one million women from across Africa.

The Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of TPP, Dr Abiola Salami, disclosed this at the organization’s Woman of the Year 2023 and the launch of The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion, held in Lagos.

He said: “To enable The Peak Performing Woman project to make the kind of impact we envision, our goal is to empower one million women across Africa with this tool within the next 18 months.

“Our estimated budget for this is $1 million, and the proceeds from this launch will be funding that. We count on support from brands, development agencies and well-meaning individuals to pull this through.”

Salami also underscored how this project would enable more women to live beyond misperceptions, self-limiting beliefs, fears, stereotypes and misplaced emotions that could limit the God-given exceptional nature within women for the development of humanity.

“TPP Woman of the Year 2023 aligns with our quest to celebrate outstanding women yearly. This year, we received 2,543 entries,” he acknowledged, reminding the large audience that the struggles and achievements of these women were reflective of a more significant societal shift towards gender equality.

Speaking at the event, the first female Chairman of Access Bank, Mosun Belo-Olusoga, encouraged the women to pursue their dreams noting that when presented with opportunities, women should have that self-belief that “they can do it; then they can.”

She urged women to develop a broad mindset, keep learning, and grow as they leverage available platforms to take advantage of opportunities.

Contributing, the Founder/CEO of Emerging Africa Group, Toyin Sanni, encouraged women to leverage advanced technological tools to get to the top of their game.

She harped on the significance of understanding technology, connecting and networking with like minds.

Speaking also, veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, RMD, who says he’s a strong advocate of women attaining the zenith of their careers, stressed that women could become peak performers by being aware, sensible, and sensitive.

According to him, “It’s making peak performance a lifestyle. There are societal biases and religious beliefs that hamper women’s progress. Like Dr Salami, I encourage other men to be champions for women’s progress”.

In her review of The Peak Performing Woman’s Companion, the Publisher/Chairman of The Guardian Newspapers, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, commended the convener for addressing the foundational problems undermining women’s careers, personal growth and contributions to nation-building.

“Salami thoughtfully guided women readers through detailed and specific missteps and misunderstandings that, most times, undermine their aspirations to become peak performers.

“Leveraging lessons from his inspirational piece ‘Who Says It’s a Man’s World: Ageless Lessons for Becoming an Exceptional Woman’, Salami’s 11 chapters focus on women’s empowerment and self-worth in an increasingly challenging global economy and changing workplace,” Alex-Ibru noted