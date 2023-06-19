Alaafin, Soun stools: Govt installs monarchs, not Ifa — Oluwo 

By Shina Abubakar

THE Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurosheed Akanbi, yesterday, insisted that the state government is now the Ifa oracle that installs traditional rulers, saying the days of the traditional oracle are long gone.

The monarch queried why the Ifa is yet to select successors to the vacant stools of Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomoso, saying princes with genuine intentions will have to patronise the state government, not Ifa.

The Oluwo, in a statement, explained that only princes who have refused to face reality still run after Ifa in a bid to ascend a throne.

The statement reads: “God installs monarchs, not Ifa. When a vacant stool is to be filled, contestants will patronise the government, not Ifa. Those who patronise Ifa will have to wait endlessly. Why has Ifa not picked the new Alaafin of Oyo and Soun of Ogbomoso? Or did Ifa travel so we can seek his return to give those towns new kings?

“Only Princes who are far from reality or watching too many Nollywood movies will rely on Ifa to announce him as a monarch. God will speak through the government. We are not far from reality referring to the government as the Ifa.”