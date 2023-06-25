AL-Hikmah varsity promotes six academic staff

The Governing Council of Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, has announced the promotion of six academic staff to Professorial cadre.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf and made available to newsmen in Ilorin on Saturday.

Those promoted include, AKINNUBI, Olaolu Paul (Professor of Educational Management); ADEGBITE, Tajudeen Adejare (Reader in the Department of Accounting); ABEJIDE, Taiye Samuel (Reader in the Department of History)

Others are ONIKOSI-ALLIYU, Saidat (Reader in the Department of Economics); ATOTILETO, Aminu Abdus-Salam (Reader in the Department of Languages- Arabic Unit); and IBITOYE, Beatrice (Reader in the Department of Biological Sciences).

According to the VC, the professorial promotion exercise, is the third during the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Yusuf since he assumed office on 13th July, 2020.

During interaction with the newly promoted senior academics, Prof. Yusuf implored them to regard their promotion as an opportunity for them to contribute more towards ensuring academic excellence in the University.

Prof. Akinnubi, who responded on behalf of his colleagues, assured the University management that all the newly promoted academic staff would remain committed to the pursuit of the noble vision of the University which bothers on providing quality education of international standard.