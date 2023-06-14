Akwa Ibom: Gunmen abduct PDP chieftain, escape with speed boat

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GUNMEN have kidnapped a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Eyo Okon Edet in Oron local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

According to sources from the area, Okon, a Deputy coordinator of the campaign organization of Pastor Umo Eno’s “Divine Mandate”, was kidnapped at exactly 6:10 pm on Monday.

A source who spoke on grounds of anonymity told newsmen yesterday in Uyo, that the PDP chieftain was kidnapped at his petrol station known as Eyotech Filling station along Marina Road in Oron and whisked away to an unknown destination.

He noted that the kidnappers dragged the victim out of his car, moved him into their Sienna vehicle and drove away.

The source revealed that they learnt that the abductors subsequently transferred their victim to a waiting speed boat at Oron waterside and then set their Sienne vehicle used for the operations ablaze before escaping through the waters.

However, it was gathered that members of the victim’s family have not been able to establish contact with the suspected kidnappers.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Odiko Macdon who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Uyo, disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has already ordered an investigation into the matter.

He said, “We have received the information, and the Commissioner of Police, CP Olatoye Durosinmi has visited the scene of the incident. We went to the waterfront.

“Even the Sienna vehicle used to perpetuate the act is still there. Investigation has commenced already and I’m sure the perpetrators will be brought to book in no distant time.”.